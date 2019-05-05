Confident and dismissive President Professor Peter Mutharika has assured supporters that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)manifesto aims at reducing poverty to transform livelihoods of poor Malawians.

Malawi President who was mobbed by supporters was speaking Saturday at Katoto Round-about in Mzuzu City as he embarked on DPP’s campaign trail in the north.

He said the DPP manifesto has several programmes that aim at bailing out poor Malawians from poverty.

In order to alleviate Malawians from poverty, DPP government will continue with interventions such as:

Subsidized Farm Input Program

Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Program commonly known as Malata and cement subsidy

Construction of community colleges and roads.

Works in progress in include roads like Jenda- Edingeni, Bolero- Nyika- Chitipa and Njakwa- Livingstonia roads are under construction

Mutharika assured the audience that government is committed to finishing construction of these roads just like other roads that include Mzuzu- Nkhata Bay and Karonga- Songwe

Mutharika mocked the tendency of opposition parties that continuously discredits his government’s programmes and achievements while not providing concrete plans of their own.

He said opposition parties’ idea of universal farm input subsidy will not assist the poor Malawians as the commodity will be bought by the rich and business people for reselling at the expense of the poor thereby worsening poverty levels in the country.

The Malawi President asked Malawians to vote for DPP on May 21 to ensure the country’s continued development and prosperity.

While in the North, the President will among other engagements inaugurate Kasama Community College in Chitipa and launch a water supply project in Nkhata Bay.

Source: MANA