KARONGA (MaraviPost): The arrest of eight Tanzanian nationals at Kayelekera Uranium Mine Site on Wednesday has brought a hot debate among Karonga residents as well as Malawians as whole especially as to the intention of their visit.

While it is alleged that the group was sent by the Tanzania government to spy if Malawi is indeed building nuclear weapons at the closed Uranium mine site as it suspected, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Karonga Diocese of Catholic told his congregation that the eight arrested were visitors to his church.

According to Mtumbuka, one of the Bishop in the Republic of Tanzania phoned him that eight Tanzanian Catholic members will visit Karonga district through him.

“May be they were misled after visiting the country, because I did not know that they are already here,” said Mtumbuka.

He then asked his congregation to pray for their counterparts.

Maravi Post also understand that Bishop Mtumbuka has been helping the group with food while at the district police custody.

However, our source within the security department told this reporter that the group was found with some investigative materials.

“This is because of the Lake boundary dispute between us and Tanzania. They suspect that the country is preparing something as it is just cool with the development,” said our source.

They said the group failed to explain the use of such materials and their main aim of the visit.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa however said it is early to rush with such conclusion as the police are still conducting their investigations.

He said the eight suspects are currently at Mzuzu prison where they are waiting to answer charges of criminal trespass.