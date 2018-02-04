CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Sunday told confusionists in his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to desist and join the main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which he referred as ng’ona party.

Mutharika made the remarks during the political rally he organized at Nchalo in Chikwawa district.

According to him, he know that there are some Judah Iscariot in his party who changes their colours during day and night.

He however called for peace in his party in order to win the 2019 tripartite elections as well as developing the country.

“I want peace in DPP and not quarrels or fighting. Fight should be in ng’ona party and those who want should go and join it. I don’t want gossipers in DPP. Everyone has right to join the party and must be welcomed,” he said.

DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha and Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi described the current infighting in MCP as behavior of the party.

The two ask Malawians to vote for DPP in 2019 tripartite elections especially if they want development.