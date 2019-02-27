doggy pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia ministries church

By Grace Dzuwa

SANDTON-(MaraviPost)-In a dramatic twist to South Africa’s resurrection miracle, doggy pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia ministries church has admitted that he lied to the public, saying the alleged dead person arrived at church when he was already alive.

This comes amid mounting pressure, Lukau sent his church leaders to admit he lied, coating with saying that the man identified as Elliant in the video had arrived alive and kicking inside a coffin at the church gate.

The government religious watchdog institutions, CRL rights commission, accused Lukau of misleading the public.

The commission -which is renowned for it’s strictness with religious compliance has since launched an investigation into the matter .

During the Sunday service at his church in Sandton, south Africa Congolese burn Lukau claimed he had brought a dead man back to life in front of a crowd of people near Johannesburg.

Footage of the event showed the man lying still in the coffin before sitting up again when the pastor puts his hand on him.