Report reaching the publication shows that Paul Pogba now looks set to remain at United despite being heavily linked with Spanish giants , Real Madrid.

The French 2018 World cup winning midfielder has been linked with a move away from United to Real Madrid all summer after openly admitting at the beginning of the transfer window of his desire for new challenge next season.

Meanwhile, according to the latest report, Real Madrid have almost conceded a defeat in the pursuit of the former Juventus midfielder after United have remained adamant to reduce their valuation of 150 million for their star midfielder.

This development has forced the Los Blancos to turn their focus towards bringing Ajax’s young Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.