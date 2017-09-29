Construction of Phalombe District Hospital is said to be at 15 per cent, barely twelve weeks after President Arthur Peter Mutharika laid a foundation stone to kick start the erection of the facility at Migowi in the district.

Contractor of the project told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that what it meant was that the construction of the district hospital worth US$22 756 243.83 (an equivalent of K17.7 billion) is on schedule to be completed by September 2019.

Speaking on Wednesday when he toured the site, Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi expressed satisfaction with the progress being made in the construction of the hospital, saying government has special interest in the project because it would address health challenges people of Phalombe were facing once completed.

“Government is very particular about the project just as the people of Phalombe who are tired of going through tedious processes to receive proper medical treatment, that is why we would like to see this project runs according to plan so that by September 2019 it is completed,” he pointed out.

Muluzi added that it was government’s plan to complete all other projects within the health sector that stalled due to other problems to effectively contribute to the provision of essential health services, citing the Umoyo Project which was set to construct health workers’ houses at Migowi Health Centre but ended abruptly.

On inadequate ambulances and understaffing dodging the sector in the district, the Minister assured that government was doing everything possible to address the challenges to enable the sector operate efficiently.

Project Manager for Alghanim International and Plem Construction Companies, Sathish Kumar Pullikuth expressed optimism that the project would meet its completion timeline, noting that the project faced water supply problems in its initial stages but that it (problem) has since been solved.

“We resorted to drilling of five boreholes on the site as a long term measure which would be used after construction of the hospital, so that we do not delay delivery of the hospital to government,” he said.

Traditional Authority Kaduya commended government for the project which she hoped would go a long way in improving the delivery of good quality health services in the district.

Of the USD22 756 243.83 million which is jointly financed by the government of Malawi expected to cover the construction and hospital equipment has been sourced from the Saudi Fund which has provided US$12 million, the Arab Bank for African Development has contributed US$7 million while the Government of Malawi has put in the remaining US$3.7 .