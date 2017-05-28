Zomba, May 28, 2017: The construction on Zomba Community Stadium is expected to start this week following the signing ceremony of a contract between Zomba City Council and DEC Construction.

According to Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Kiswell Dakamau, who presided over the ceremony, the project will comprise construction of VIP Stands, renovation of the monument hall, car park and ground leveling works among other things.

Dakamau urged the contractor to construct a modern facility that will stand the test of time and also match the status of Zomba City. He added that government is not pleased with construction works of some contractors who deliver substandard services after being awarded contracts.

“Government wants projects that can satisfy residents and at the same time be modern and stand the test of the time,” said Dakamau.

He advised the contractor to meet the deadline of six months in the first phase of the project which is valued at K700 million.

“Most of the government projects delay due to laziness of the contractors and this in turn affects other projects that depend on the completion of the delayed project,” said the Principal Secretary.

Dakamau also asked Zomba City Council authorities to work hard and account for the resources that government has entrusted them with.

On his part, Managing Director for DEC Construction Company Dan Chale assured government and Zomba City Council authorities that his company will deliver high quality services in the project.

“We will transform and modernize the facility to suit the current environment. We are aware that money that has been pumped into this project is huge. We have assured our client that we will produce a modern facility that can stand the test of time,” said Chale.

However, Chale highlighted the need for all concerned parties such as government and the City Council to make sure that resources are readily available so that they meet the deadline.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Zomba City Council Dyson Jangiya, the council will make sure that there is proper management of resources and will also ensure that there is proper supervision and coordination during the entire project implantation cycle.

The first phase of the project is expected to finished in December this year and once complete, the stadium will accommodate over 20, 000 people.