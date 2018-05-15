50th edition of Copa Coca-Cola School’s football cup has changed its format this year, the company has announced.

The announcement was made on Sunday at Zomba Police Training Collage ground during the launch of the trophy.

The new format for the trophy is that different schools will be winning the trophy unlike in the past where star performers were selected into their respective divisional select sides.

According to Castel Malawi’s Senior Brands Manager- non alcoholics, Titha Mbilidzi, the development has come in order to help and increase competiveness among schools

She thanked government and other stakeholders for the corporation that has existed throughout the years.

Director of Sports in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Jameson Ndalama thanked Coca-Cola Company for sponsoring youth development trophy throughout the years.

He explained that the trophy has helped youth refrain from risk behavior activities and urged the youth to concentrate in both academic and extracurricular activities like sports.

Castel Malawi, formerly known as Southern Bottlers which started sponsoring the cup through its Coca-Cola brand in 1968 has helped to produce many football stars throughout the years to the National team and super league clubs.

The Copa Coca-Cola School’s Football trophy is managed by Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) with sponsorship from Castel Malawi through Coca cola brand.