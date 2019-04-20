By Tione Andsen

Malawi is still falling to reach 100, 000 metric tonnes production of cotton seed despite a number of intervention.

Cotton Council of Malawi (CCM) Executive director, Cosmas Luwanda revealed this Thursday in Lilongwe during a press briefing on the day of opening season for cotton marketing.

He said the country is capable of producing 100, 000 metric tonnes of cotton seed but it is failing to achieve that despite a number of intervention to cotton famers to produced more,

He said the country would produce 24,000 metric tonnes this years which is an increase of 9,000 metric from last year’s production of 15,000 metric tonnes.

Luwanda said despite a number of challenge in the cotton production this year, the crop was affected by a pesticide called Jassids and high moisture levels due to heavy rains the country experienced.

“Malawi can produce 600,000 metric tonnes of seed cotton if all efforts are put in place in order to increase the prosecution levels. We have three ginneries in Karonga, Balaka and Ngabu which can be able to handle the production,’ the Executive Director said.

He said international cotton markets has been affected with low price and currently cotton is being sold at 77 cent per kg from 88 cent per kg last year.

He said with proper investment the county could be able to make various products from locally grown cotton seed.

It was encouraging that cotton farmers were selling their crops ranging from a minimum price of K375/kg to k420/kg.

ADMARC has ventured into irrigated cotton seed production in Chikwawa with the view of maximizing the production of the crop.