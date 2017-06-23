Following the dissolution of the recently constituted University of Malawi Council, President Peter Mutharika, on Thursday made appointments to a new Council, comprised of renown Malawi educators, ex- officials from three departments and members of the student and ex-student organizations.
Announcing the new Council through Chief Secretary Lloyd Mhara, new UNIMA Council members are as follows:
Chairperson: Dr. James Maida;
Member,: Mrs. Videlias Mluwira;
Member: Professor Lewis Mughogho;
Two members to be appointed by the University Council;
Principals of the four constituent Colleges of UNIMA;
Four members appointed by University Senate;
Two members appointed by UNIMA Student’s Union;
One representative of the Ex-Students Association;
Vice Chancellor of UNIMA;
Secretary for Education, Science and Technology;
Secretary for Treasury;
Secretary for Human Resource Management and Development (co-opted); and
Comptroller of Statutory Corporations (co-opted).
The appointment, according to The Press Release, are with immediate effect, June 22, 2017.