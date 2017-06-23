Following the dissolution of the recently constituted University of Malawi Council, President Peter Mutharika, on Thursday made appointments to a new Council, comprised of renown Malawi educators, ex- officials from three departments and members of the student and ex-student organizations.

Announcing the new Council through Chief Secretary Lloyd Mhara, new UNIMA Council members are as follows:

Chairperson: Dr. James Maida;

Member,: Mrs. Videlias Mluwira;

Member: Professor Lewis Mughogho;

Two members to be appointed by the University Council;

Principals of the four constituent Colleges of UNIMA;

Four members appointed by University Senate;

Two members appointed by UNIMA Student’s Union;

One representative of the Ex-Students Association;

Vice Chancellor of UNIMA;

Secretary for Education, Science and Technology;

Secretary for Treasury;

Secretary for Human Resource Management and Development (co-opted); and

Comptroller of Statutory Corporations (co-opted).

The appointment, according to The Press Release, are with immediate effect, June 22, 2017.