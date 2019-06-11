By Victoria Milanzi

A 22-year old man is to spend the next 7 years in prison, Chikondi Lester, following the ruling by Limbe second grade magistrate court on June 10 this year.

Representing the state,Inspector Ian Ntaba of Limbe police, told the court that Chikondi Lester did grievous harm unlawfully to Brighton Mchetsera, aged 24 on May 8 ,at Chikapa trading centre in Machinjiri township.

Ntaba,went further telling the second grade magistrate court that on this material day,the victim and his friends were doing some piece works at the trading centre and among them, was Chikondi Lester now convict.

Later, the team had to prepare Mmemo (Nsima) and everyone was requested to contribute but the victim failed, since he had no money.

When the Mmemo was ready,one of his friends invited Brighton.This did not please other members who started murmuring saying “the one who had not contributed, was not supposed to eat (Mmemo rule)”.

The convict Chikondi Lester,overreacted by pushing Brighton down and started assaulting him.

Thereafter,he took a brick and threw it at Lester which landed on his right eye plus mouth.

Well wishers,rushed him to Queen Elizabeth central hospital,where the medics did an operation and due to the gravity of the injury,the eye was permanently removed.

When he appeared in court, he denied the charge of grievous harm which contravenes section 238 of the penal code.

