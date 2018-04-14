ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The University of Malawi council has forced support staff who were striking to demand a 15 per cent salary increase back to work through a court order.

The High Court in Zomba has told the striking support staff to go back to work after the council successfully obtained a court injunction restraining the workers from continuing with the sit in which they started this week.

The council’s chairman of the negotiating team Limbani Nsapato said the court has ordered the staff to go back to work and continue with negotiations with the University.

President of the Support Staff Trade Union Mike Namandwa said the staff will return to campus for work on Monday.

Namandwa said lawyers from the council and the union should be meeting soon to prepare for the court initiated talks.

“The first thing is to comply with the court order then we will give all the papers pertaining to the ruling to our lawyers who will advise us what to do,” said Namandwa.

Chancellor College was largely affected by the strike unlike other constituent colleges of the university of Malawi.