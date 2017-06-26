Malawi High Court on Friday ordered the state funded broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) to pay K3.5 million to the Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya for carrying a fake news against him.

The court has also ordered MBC to retract the said propaganda article and air the apology during five successive news bulletins on its radio and television in both Chichewa and English.

According to the court, K2.5 million will be compensation to Msowoya while K1 million for court costs.

Maravi Post established that on 15 April, 2017, MBC aired a story which insinuated that Msowoya, who is also the vice President for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), sent his personal assistant Patrick Kayira to steal a laptop from the office of the Minister of Finance in order to spy government financial transaction.

Kayira was arrested by the police but vehemently denied to have been sent by Msowoya saying “it was my own intention.”

The development angered Msowoya who took a legal action against MBC through his lawyer, Innocentia Ottober.

Ottober argued that the story described his client as a thief, crook and dishonest among others.

While confirming the development, lawyer for MBC Chancy Gondwe said that the state broadcaster is ready to follow and respect the court orders.

Malawians including opposition parties and religious leaders have been attacking MBC for carrying fake news especially against government critics.