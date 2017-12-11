The High Court in Zomba has ordered that an application of self-acclaimed president of Traditionalist Republic Unites States of Thyolo and Mulanje Vincent Wandale be heard by the Lilongwe High Court.

In his application, Wandale is challenging the order by High Court in Lilongwe to have him sent to Zomba Mental Hospital for mental illness treatment, claiming, “I am a person of sound mind”.

High Court Judge Radison Kapindu made the order in reaction to Wandale’s 20-page application where he is challenging the order by Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court to have him referred to Zomba Mental Hospital for mental illness treatment.

Kapindu said Wandale is in Zomba Mental Hospital only for treatment, therefore, his application should be heard by the high court in Lilongwe where the matter originated.

The judge suggested that Wandale be represented by a legal counsel saying he (Wandale) has the right to formal justice and the right to challenge his detention.

However, Wandale told the court: “I have made the application to Zomba High Court because that is where I am currently, it’s convenient.”

Wandale was arrested in Lilongwe for disseminating false news likely to cause fear and alarm, according to the High Court in Zomba.

Wandale is currently representing himself after a lawyer he hired lost an application against forced admission and medical treatment to Zomba Mental Hospital.

“I will be representing myself because the lawyer I engaged lost an application and didn’t engage him again, after all, I have done that before,” said Wandale who was dressed in a black suit and looked calm for the rest of the court proceedings.

Despite the arrest, Wandale still claims that Thyolo-Mulanje Republic is lawful state and that he is its head of state.