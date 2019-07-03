LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As Malawi’s political battlefield continues taking new shape with recent divorce of marriage between the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF), a worst scenario awaits the embattled DPP as it expects to loose eleven (11) of its newly sworn in Member of Parliament (MPs) to the rival Malawi Congress Party.

Confirmed reports show that the 11 MPs in question who met MCP’s president Lazarus Chakwera Tuesday evening at his Area 6 house, five (5) of them are from the Eastern Region, four (4) from the South, one (1) from the Central region and another one from the North.

MCP’s Publicity Secretary Rev. Maurice Munthari confirmed that the meeting took place and that the main agenda for the meeting was that the said MPs wanted to solidify their allegiance to Chakwera in particular and MCP in general especially in parliamentary proceedings.

One of these said MPs from Mangochi who spoke on condition of anonymity said their decision was made following tribal issues rocking DPP.

Most Malawians have lost trust in this party with the alleged elections rigging case currently in the court.

He further said they want to save their faces from the public mockery that can destroy their morality and reputation.

Asked why going to Chakwera’s house and during odd hours, he said they want to treat this issue secretly as of now as they want to surprise DPP in the August House.

DPP has recently experienced numerous problems since it won the controversial elections which are being disputed by MCP and the UTM party