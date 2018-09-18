Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba who has rushed to the scene of the accident confirmed.

Eleven people have died in a bus accident that occurred in South Africa on Monday morning.

According to News24, the accident occurred near Bela-Bela 180km away from Polokwane and 107 km away from Pretoria.

The bus is registered under Royal Africa Logistix PTY LTD, with its address; 125 Kerk Street Johannesburg, South Africa.

The bus has been identified as a Scania Marcopolo Bus Reg Number FT 82 BZ GP caring 50 Passanger with 5 crew members.