By Nenenji Mlangeni
Eleven people have died in a bus accident that occurred in South Africa on Monday morning.
Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba who has rushed to the scene of the accident confirmed.
According to News24, the accident occurred near Bela-Bela 180km away from Polokwane and 107 km away from Pretoria.
The bus is registered under Royal Africa Logistix PTY LTD, with its address; 125 Kerk Street Johannesburg, South Africa.
The bus has been identified as a Scania Marcopolo Bus Reg Number FT 82 BZ GP caring 50 Passanger with 5 crew members.
“We regret to announce that a bus travelling from Kitwe, Copperbelt to Johannesburg carrying 50 passengers and five crew members has been involved in a fatal accident. This followed a tyre burst.” Mwamba narrated.
“We have confirmation that eleven (11) people have died in the Bus accident. This include eigh(8) male and 3 (female).
“The bodies for the deceased have been transported to Mokopane Mortuary and the injured are at Mokopane Hospital,” Mwamba said.
Mokopane Hospital is a small town near Bela-Bela, 110km away from Pretoria.