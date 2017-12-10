By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians have been asked to pay vibrant participation and self-involvement in empowering child protection and youth development in the country.

The motive has come at a time when violation of children’s human rights has reached at a climax in the country.

Recent report from International Women’s Health Coalition has revealed that 15 million girls around the world are married every year, while a population of 37,000 girls under 18 years engage into eary marriages each day.

And corresponding to the report, UNICEF has disclosed that Malawi has the 11th highest child marriage rates in the world, with nearly 1 in 2 girls married before 18.

It is for that motive that Creative Centre for Community Mobilisation (CRECCOM), one of the organisations thriving to promote girl-child education in the country has embarked on a five-year strategic plan which will run from 2017 to 2022, as said by the Board Chairperson for the organisation Dr. Foster Kholowa.

Speaking during the official launching of the strategic plan in Lilongwe, Kholowa explained that one part of the program is to build capacity and scale up its already existing activities.

This helps to yield robust positive results in the scheduled period.

“For a prolonged time, we have witnessed how Malawi is struggling with the issue of child insecurity. That’s why we came up with an idea to review and revise our operations so that we should bring new ideas to end this problem,” said Kholowa.

He further added that since its establishment in 1999, CRECCOM has been working hand in hand with Other stakeholders including chiefs, mother groups and teachers to encourage students to be proactive in their education.

Paramount Chief Kawinga(representing Yao tribe) confirmed to this reporter that the coming of CRECCOM has made a tremendous change to his people as it has mobilised change in harmful cultural practices hindering girls’ right to education.

“At first we were putting much concentration on our cultural initiations like chinamwali than education, but through civic education campaigns which CRECCOM brought, almost everyone now realise and understand the signifince of educating a girl-child.” Kawinga explained.

As one of the partner to the organisation, the ministry of civic education, culture and community development has promised to commit itself in helping CRECCOM and other organisation working on the same, fulfil their goals.

The Principle Secritary for the ministry, Ivy Luhanga who was also the guest of honour at the event made assurance that the ministry will take part in monitoring the operations to make sure that the organisations stay focused on this workload.

In its plan, CRECCOM with financial support from USAID and other global partners will see 60,000 young mothers returning back to school and 200,000 youths being trained in technical professions.