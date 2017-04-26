The cremation on Tuesday of Helen Singh, leader and founder of the United Independent Party, caused a stir among Christians, who voiced their alarm, discontent and concern for her followers.

Apart from being the leader of the political party and the SS Rent-A-Car, Mra. Singh was also a nationally noted pastor and founder of a Christian church

Many Christians particularly in Blantyre, recall her as a member of the then Blantyre Christian Centre (now Word Alive Ministries International church).

According to information reaching The Maravi Post, Singh, died on the night of April 23 at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre. The next day, she was cremated in the tradition of her late husband, Sam Singh who himself, was born a Sikh, although like his wife Helen, converted to Christianity. He too was cremated when he passed away in the 1990s.

Social media was rife with comments and murmurings, showing discontent, with others saying the cremation rite sends a bad message to members of her Christian church; another commentary questioned the role of pagans (on for a Christian) in performing Singh’a funeral service, she being a professed Christian.

Other commentators, however said there was nothing wrong in Singh being cremated; and others said many Christians these days, prefer to be cremated.

Yet another commentator weighed in with the possibility of the Singh family assuring that the Sikh community in the country do not take away their parents sizable inheritance from the car rental business empire.

Singh was among the two women who contested for the position of President during the 2014 tripartite elections under UIP ticket.

According to informed sources, Singh was expected to contest again for the Presidency in the coming 2019 elections.

The late Helen Singh is survived by two sons and a daughter; she hailed from southern region district of Balaka.