By Rabson WOODWELL

Central Region Football Association (CRFA) says Malawi football can develop if its leagues is run in a professionally.

This will be one way of winning sponsorship for clubs as well as leagues.

General Secretary for the association Benard Chiwiruwiru Harawa has said this towards the kick off of the first round of 2018 Chipiku Central Region League;

He said both clubs and the committee running the league need to be more serious and do things professionally to make the game of football more interesting and profitable.

Harawa added that it was this season, their committee will handle the league very seriously, for example, the release of Premier Division full fixtures for the whole first round of the league is marking the beginning of the cause, making sure that participating teams have all the necessities and many other requirements.

“We need to learn to be more organised just like our colleagues in other countries do, as such, the game of football will be something to recon on in business. This will even help other people to take football as their job unlike the way people (for the past years) have taken sport as for passing time.

“You know that Chipiku is the biggest league in Malawi (with three divisions) and we want to set the standard for our own and be a good example to other regional leagues. And with the consideration that we have a vital contribution to the top league as well as national teams, it is therefore, quite important that we do our job smartly.” Harawa said.

Agreeing to the development, Team Manager for one team playing in the league Green Rangers Football Club Mwelwa Gondwe lauded move saying will going to help teams prepare for upcoming games.

Gondwe adds that they will have known all their games to play in the first round, unlike in the past when teams could know two days before that they were playing weekend.

The last season’s champions who were promoted to TNM Super League were TN Stars from Kasungu and the battle for 2018 Chipiku Premier Division winners click this weekend Saturday 28 April, 2018.