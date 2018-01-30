MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-Police in Mzimba are hunting for unknown thugs who dug up a grave and chopped a dead man’s private parts, Maravi Post has established.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on the wee hours of Sunday at the graveyard close to MBC tower, in the area of Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in the district.

The report says a 30-year-old man identified as Vasco Nkhoma died after hanging himself in a video showroom at Mzimba trading centre on January 22.

He was laid to rest on 23 January at MBC location graveyard.

Police were tipped by a certain woman who was passing by the graveyard and discovered that the grave of Nkhoma was tampered.

The law enforcers went to the graveyard where upon exhuming the body they discovered that the body had no private parts.

Police have since opened a case and are investigating the matter.