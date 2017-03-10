Area 22 residents in Lilongwe had a rude awakening on Friday when they learnt that criminals could penetrate into the city in their quest to get the body parts of albinos after unidentified albino killers and abductors drilled a hole into the wall of the house of the former President of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) Gilbert Daille.

Daille, who is a person with albinism, confirmed the attackers came in the wee hours of Friday, around 2am and run away after he shouted for help and neighbours came in large numbers.

He said the suspects drilled the wall of his room using sharp and strong tools.

“I managed to hear the sound of drilling and when I decided to check what was happening I found a big complete tunnel with a person trying to enter through it,” he explained, adding that “I then screamed for help and my neighbors came in large number.”

According to him, one suspect was caught by the neighbors and was referred to Kawale Police Station.

Kawale police has also confirmed about the arrest of the said suspect.

However, the current President of APAM Overtones Kondowe accused the law enforcers and government for failing to protect the lives of people with albinism in the country.

“Area 22 is close to the police headquarters and it is in the capital city. So the question is, if this happens in such place what about those in remote areas?” Wondered Kondowe.

Just a week ago unknown attackers hit a house of two brothers with albinism in Nsanje and are battling for their lives at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre. A week earlier, a woman with albinism was mercilessly killed in Lilongwe’s area 36.