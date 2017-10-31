Crocodile claims life of 15-year old boy in Nsanje

Fifteen-year old Austin Ntantha in Nsanje district was yesterday mauled by a crocodile, police have confirmed.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sergeant Agnes Zalakoma, said the incidence occurred around morning hours on the Shire River.

Sergeant Zalakoma said the deceased went to the river to wash some clothes and bath in the company of some friends near Nsanje Port.

“The deceased was attacked and killed by the crocodile when he was bathing with his friends near Nsanje Port in the Shire River. The crocodile dragged away the body of the deceased,” said Sergeant Zalakoma.

He said villagers in conjunction with the police, mounted a search and found parts of the boy’s remains along the Shire River in Mozambique some 1.5 kilometres from where he was attacked.

Meanwhile, Police in Nsanje appeal to residents to take precautionary measures when going to crocodile-infested Shire River to prevent the occurrence of such accidents.

Austin Ntantha hailed from Fulukiya Village in the area of Senior Chief Malemia in the same district.