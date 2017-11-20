MACHINGA-(MaraviPost) – A vicious crocodile on Friday is reportedly killed a 10 year-old boy along Shire River near Kamuzu Barrage in Liwonde Township, in the eastern district of Machinga.

Machinga Police station spokesperson Davie Sulumba identified the deceased as Owen Sanudi who met the fate at around 15 hours on November 17, this year.

Sulumba told The Maravi Post that the deceased father, Charles Sanudi explained to the police that on this fateful day afternoon the late Owen along with his mother went to Shire River to wash clothes.

Whilst there the deceased joined his friends swimming in the river, in the process the deceased was attacked by a hungry Crocodile and he got drowned in the river.

The police publicist added that searching was conducted whereby deceased was found dead on Saturday morning, November 18.

“Postmortem results from Machinga District Hospital proved that death was due to loss of blood and suffocation. Police is therefore urging the public to avoid drawing and swimming in crocodile prone areas along Shire River,” urges Sulumba.

The late Sanudi who was a standard 3 leaner at Ferry Primary School in the district hailed from Msamati Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nsamala in Balaka.