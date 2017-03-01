A 53-year old man Chimphanje Banda of Chibako village in the area of Traditional Authority Fukamapiri in Nkhata-bay died after being attacked by a crocodile on Lake Malawi on Monday.

Confirming the development, Nkhata-bay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, said this happened around noon at Mazembe fishing camp.

“The body was found an hour later by a search party that was instituted immediately after the attack,” Esau said.

Police and medical personnel visited the scene of the incident and after conducting an autopsy. The report cites that the cause of death was due to severe loss of blood that emanated from deep cut wounds on his chest during the attack.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising people to avoid fishing, washing or even bathing in places known to be habitats for crocodiles so that deaths of this nature may be avoided.