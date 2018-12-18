A 10 year-old boy identified as Siyireni Phiri has suddenly died after being attacked by a Crocodile in Nkhotakota.

According to the reports, the deceased met his fate on December 17, 2018 afternoon.

On this fateful day, the deceased and his friends, went to Ling’ona river at Kawerama village to swim.

Whilst there, he was attacked by the deadly animal, the crocodile and died on the spot.

The dead body were recovered and postmortem conducted at Nkhotakota district hospital revealed that the deceased died due to crocodile bite and suffocation secondary to drowning.

The police in the district is calling upon all parents and guardians to close supervise their young children during this rainy season to avoid similar cases.

Siyireni Phiri was from Kawerama village in the area of Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.