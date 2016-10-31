LILONGWE (Maravi Post)—The Malawi Law Society (MLS) which is a regulatory body of all law practitioners in the country has expressed worry over the increase of unethical conduct reports among its subjects.According to MLS secretary general Khumbo Soko, such kind of reports spoil the image of law practitioners and they make people to lose trust of all legal practitioners.

He said currently the MLS disciplinary committee is handling 8 cases of misconduct offenses.

“Our work or career needs public trust and honest, so such kind of behavior compromises the profession,” said Soko.

He said most of the lawyers just swindle money of their clients without continuing with their case.

According to Soko, his organization will make sure that such kind of behavior among law practitioners come to an end by coming up with strong measures.