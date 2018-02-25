LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) says is banking on the yet to be established, Teachers Council of Malawi for quality delivery of education in the country.

The council which is stipulated in the revised 2013 Education Act will be responsible for screening qualified teachers before starting their work.

According to CSEC, the establishment of the council is long overdue with the current dwindling quality of education in the country.

Addressing the news conference on Saturday in the capital Lilongwe, CSEC Executive director Benedicto Kondowe says the council will also be responsible for disciplining misguided teachers the way other professions do to their misbehaved members.

Kondowe along side with CSEC board chairperson Moses Busher added that the coming of the council will bring sanity in the education sector.

The duo were briefing the media on the state of education in Malawi following government commitment showed during the February 2, 2018, Dakar’s Global Partnership for Education (GPE) financing conference.

In the conference Malawi President Peter Muthalika who is also GPE champion showed the world that he remained committed to ensuring equitable access to quality education.

This include ensuring that girls remain in school and that the overall learning outcomes are improved.

But despite such commitment, according to CSEC, imminent challenges still hampering quality education delivery.

These include limited and poor infrastructure, bloated pupil teachers ratio and acute shortage of teaching and learning materials.

The latest being 2015 EMIS report that alludes pupil permanent classroom ratio is 109:1, pupil qualified teacher ratio is 75:1 and at least seven pupils share a single textbook during delivery of lessons hence grossly compromising quality attainment.

“We hope the establishment of teachers council will bring sanity in the education sector. This board will be mandated to issue certificates to only qualified teachers.

“Like any other profession, the council will also be mandated to discipline any misguided teachers. With the council, quality of education will be delivered despite other pressing matters government should address”, says Kondowe.

CSEC therefore reminded Malawi government of its commitment on the pledge of effecting an increase to education expenditure as a percentage of total expenditure from 24% in 2018 to 31% in 2020.

“This is a step in the right direction. Malawians look up to the actualization of the pledge through progressive and demonstrable steps as we move to the year 2020”, added Busher.