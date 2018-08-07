LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s education watchdog Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) is calling for government to swiftly review Malawi Development Goals Strategy III (MDGS) that its deliverables be tarrying with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) particularly on education sector.

According to CSEC the two policy documents are not speaking to each other which might affect its implementation negatively.

For instance, SDG 4 that demands for free basic and secondary education while MDGS III emphasizes on free basic education.

On education financing, MDGS III projected MK133 billion while for instance 2018/2018 national budget pegged at MK166 billion which according to CSEC is unrealistic policy approach.

CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe told The Maravi Post that the two documents must carry one voice towards its implementation.

Kondowe was speaking after the coalition engaged stakeholders in the capital Lilongwe in the education sector on how MDGS III can relay with SDG 4.

He observed that MDGS III was developed way back whose adaption and implementation does not much with SDG 4 hence the need for review.

“The coalition recognizes the contribution that each sector play in the implementation of the SDG 4.We want implementation of it must tarry with MDGS III. The two documents aren’t speaking with one voice on its deliverables.

“Therefore our bold action and a sense of collective responsibility and duty to our people, children is central to delivering SDG4 in Malawi hence the need to review our MGDS III for better alignment with the latter,” says Kondowe.

Under the theme titled; “The call for collective effort for attainment of SDG 4; ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life learning opportunities for all”, the national forum attracted participants from the media, academic, government officials and among others.