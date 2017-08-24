The education’ rights body, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) alongside with its partners on Tuesday, challenged Malawi’ Members of Parliament (MPs) on innovative financing models that sorely depends on local resources for provision of quality education.

In a study presented to the lawmakers, CSEC proposes innovative education financing including introduction of fees, levies, girl education trust fund, corporate social responsibilities and Diaspora remittances among others.

The study aimed at analyzing various financing models applied by Malawi and identifying innovative funding sources that effectively and efficiently mobilize and apply resources to critical sectors of education.

This will ensure that the furthest of the target communities are reached first in a transformative way for quality education.

The report observes that despite the lion’s share of government budget going to education, the sector face acute shortage of resources needed to ensure access to quality learning are not in short supply.

For instance, the study disclosed that for the past ten year period from 2007 to 2016, the national budget has been increased nine times from MK17 billion in 2007 to MK158 billion in 2016 with an increase of 29%.

The study adds that over the same period the overall budget increases six times from MK93 billion to MK583 billion with an average increase.

“Recently, the education share has averaged 18.2% of the total public expenditure, 244.5% of the recurrent expenditure and 6.35% of the General Domestic Product (GDP). While this share is within EFA-FTI benchmark, it falls short of local policy targets outlined in the Malawi Government Development Strategies (MGDS II).

“Therefore, innovative financing models or sources will help generating new financial flows for sustainable development that may come from various economic sectors in maximizing the efficiency, impact and leverage of existing resources,” reads the study in part.

CSEC Acting Executive Director Kisa Kumwenda told The Maravi Post that the study aims to ignite policy debate direction on how to bail out the country’s education sector financial challenges.

Kisa said Malawi needs to walk away from donor dependency on critical areas of financing including education for sustainable development.

In his reaction, Dr. Elias Chakwera, Chairperson for Parliamentary committee on education welcomed CSEC resolution study on innovative financing saying the committee will look into it and make thorough recommendation to the whole August House.

Chakwera was quick however to point out on tightening rope holes on financial management that any penny collected through the proposed models are best served in the interest of Malawians.

“These are good funds sourcing mechanism which must be embraced if the education sector is to make positive strides. For instance, introduction of levies, but misappropriation of public funds remain a big challenge which must have proper controlling mechanism to address theft”, urges Chakwera.

CSEC engagement with Malawi Parliament is part of the global campaign in which the organization alongside Africa Network Campaign for All (ANCEFA) and Action Aid International are advancing to African leaders’ commitment towards quality education enhancement.

The Global Campaign for Education (GCE) with its partners has launched a “Call to Action” for increased and sustainable financing to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four.

The campaign intends to remind world leaders and governments to keep the promise to allocate 20% of the national budget allocation sector in developing countries including Malawi.

The initiative also is advancing on tax justice that its earnings must properly be used in crucial sectors of local people’s wellbeing including education, health, water and sanitation.