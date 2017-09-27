LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The education rights advocates, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) this week, asked Malawi Government to seriously implement comprehensive compulsory education in primary schools.

This will force parents and guardians to comply with the order that no any child stays home or miss classes.

Julie Juma, the outgoig CSEC chairperson, made the appeal during this year’s CSEC Annual General Meeting where new officer bearers were ushered in to lead the group.

Juma observed that it was not realistic for Government to sit on the demand for compulsory primary education, when it established a clear policy to guide its implementation.

She therefore said the coalition will introduce education funds for vulnerable students for the promotion of quality education.

“Compulsory primary school education must be the core business, coupled with resources as that integral part of the country’s education. Therefore, Government must make sure that the policy is implemented,” urgues Juma.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka however, assured CSEC that his office was working tirelessly to implement the policy with urgency.

Msaka said it was also the responsibility of every parent and guardian to comply with the policy for better implementation.

He disclosed that the Ministry has recruited 9,630 primary school teachers to bridge the gap of the country’s teacher-pupil ratio.

The Minister added that he wants the teacher-pupil ratio be dropped from 1:70 to ‪1:40‬ in the next education school calendar.

Currently, CSEC with its partners including the Global Campaign for Education (GCE), advocates for the implementation of the launched a “Call to Action” for increased and sustainable financing to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Four.

The campaign intends to remind world leaders and governments to keep the promise to allocate 20% of

Rtthe national budget the education sector in developing countries, including Malawi.

The initiative also advances on tax justice where its earnings must be properly used in crucial sectors for the local people’s wellbeing, including education, health, water, and sanitation.