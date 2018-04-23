LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The education’ rights body, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) alongside with its partners on Monday pushed for education levies against the absolute user fees in public primary schools.

The push comes following the burden parents and guardians are expressing despite the country embracing free primary education since 1994.

According to CSEC, the current education user fees is ten times more than the time the schools were paid for which the grouping observed that the trend has not improved the sector’s financing.

The education watch dog body therefore is pushing for introduction of levies that will fully finance the public education unlike relying on the national budget which is not enough despite getting the lion share in year in year out.

Addressing the news conference the capital Lilongwe, in the side line of Global Action for Education;April 22-28, 2018, CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe observed that users fees in public primary schools has created burden on parent to their children.

Kondowe said it was not making sense for government leaving all schools operations cost to parents when all in all the education Act clearly states that its free education.

“Absolute users fees; security, textbooks, exams, uniform cost are too much for parents amid free primary education. We need affordable costs for user fees as they supplement the government budget allocation.

“Despite the education sector getting lion share in national budget but the funds aren’t enough. This is the reason we are urging for the introduction of levies that will meet the education sector. We are sure that government will buy the idea fully,” urges Kondowe.

In the week of global action for education, CSEC with its partners are also demanding accountability for Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs)4 and education 2030 agenda.

Among other activities, the education body has lined various activities to engage the authorities including matches, dialogue, conferences among others.

This is part of the global campaign in which the organization alongside Africa Network Campaign for All (ANCEFA) and Action Aid International are advancing to African leaders’ commitment towards quality education enhancement.

The Global Campaign for Education (GCE) with its partners launched the campaign last year with a “Call to Action” for increased and sustainable financing to achieve SDG Four.

The campaign intends to remind world leaders and governments to keep the promise to allocate 20% of the national budget allocation sector in developing countries including Malawi.

The initiative also is advancing on tax justice that its earnings must properly be used in crucial sectors of local people’s wellbeing including education, health, water and sanitation.