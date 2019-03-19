By Patience Abeck

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has rolled out the project that will reduce learners dropouts especially girls in lake-shore district of Salima.

This is CSEC’s agenda that envisions a society where all people enjoy the right to education that promotes equity, relevance, accessibility, quality and critical thinking.

In light of the NESP 2008-2017 and Agenda 2030 especially Goal number 4 that promote inclusive and equitable quality education and life-long learning opportunities for all, CSEC strives to ensure better coordination among CSO education stakeholders as well as informed policy advocacy for the actualisation of SDG4.

With funding Swedish Development partner worthy MK261 million, CSEC will implement the five year (2019-2023) project at Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwanza, Kanokola zone targeting 16 schools in Salima.

Titled, “ Enhanced quality and retention for girls and learners with disabilities”, the project, aims at complimenting the efforts of WOLEC as a partner who is implementing social economic empowerment who is already working in the said catchment area.

During the inception meeting in Salima Friday, CSEC Programs Manager Kissa Kumwenda the project will increase retention for girls and learners with disabilities.

Kumwenda disclosed that the project will Increase capacity (knowledge) on SRHR for girls and other vulnerable children by 2023.

“It’s an area with high girls’ dropout rate, due to child labour and early pregnancies hence the rescue project for young girls.

“Through action research, the project have cclinical assessments, career guidance sessions to be held within the schools at a career resource centre for every school, manned by the teachers themselves”, says Kumwenda.

In his remarks, January Chisi, Central –Eastern Division’s senior inspector of School lauded CSEC for the timely intervention.

Chisi assured CSEC of total commitment from the division that the project’s intended purposes be achieved.