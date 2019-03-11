By Patience Abeck

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s education watchdog, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) plans to engage political parties’s manifesto ahead of the elections to ensure that the next government fulfills its promises on education.

This follow final validation meeting for the draft position paper on the 2024 education agenda held on Friday in the capital Lilongwe.

Executive Director for CSEC Benedicto Kondowe told the news conference that politicians have been pledging to improve the standards of education but once they are elected into power they fail to fulfill their promise.

Kondowe said the organisation want to make sure that politicians buy into the thinking of Malawians by ensuring that they implement what they put in their manifestos.

He added that CSEC will ensure that there is inclusive education where each and every child including people with disabilities as well as Rastafarians will have equal access to education.

According Kondowe, the organisation will ensure that the education sector is fully supported financially .

“CSEC expect to meet five leading parties including United Democratic Front (UDF), United Transformation Movement (UTM), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) mid March to sign a declaration and ensure that they fulfill their promises once elected.

“We want to make sure that the momentum they are setting are always considered, we need to have coherent positions, we are framing the aspirations of Malawians,” said Kondowe.

In 2009 and 2014, CSEC analysed political party manifestos more especially on education.

But a head of this year’s elections the organisation has decided to come up with the agenda which has all issues on education.

Malawi goes into much competitive tripartite elections on May 21 this year.