LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some of the country’s civil society organisations on Wednesday demand full safety and security for Malawians traveling to and from South Africa amid media reports of killings.

This follows the brutal assassination of a Malawian business lady Flora Chathyoka Sinsamala at South African entry border post of Beitbridge.

The late Sinsamala was attacked with a knife by unknown individual who further ended up escaping with her monetary possessions as she struggled with life.

This has not gone well with the country’s CSOs that are demanding safety from both Malawi and South Africa governments.

Below is the full statement made available to the Malawi Post;

CIVIL SOCIETY MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE TO THE SINSAMALA AND CHATHYOKA FAMILIES AND A CALL TO MALAWI AND SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENTS TO GUARANTEE THE SAFETY AND SECURITY OF MALAWIANS TRAVELLING TO AND FROM SOUTH AFRICA

We members of the Civil Society Organisations in Malawi are greatly saddened and distraught with the passing of Flora Chathyoka Sinsamala at South African entry border post of Beitbridge after she was attacked with a knife by unknown individual who further ended up escaping with her monetary possessions as she struggled with life.

The CSO community is greatly saddened as Flora lost her life while trying to compliment her family’s livelihoods and that of her Country and South African government’s growth through the taxes she paid on all items she bought or has been able to buy since her previous visit to the rainbow nation.

What is baffling us is the fact that Beitbridge, is an international entry point and security is supposed to be at its uttermost high as any lapses can lead to terrorist or personal attacks as the case in point entails. One tends to wonder how the South African government treats the security of all people entering the country and safety of goods they bring to the nation to the extent that they are not concerned how the same is brought forward for security checks or declaration as it is in such incidence that smuggling takes place hence the more reason the police or law enforcers need to be present at all points where goods are to be loaded or re-loaded.

We take it that the South African security authorities failed us in this particular case. We demand that the South African Government addresses Malawians and all travelling to South Africa on their security and the incident which resulted in the loss of Flora’s life.

As progressive CSO’s, we would like to remind the Malawi Government that it has the responsibility to protect its citizens and one such fundamental area is to ensure that there is an enabling environment for them to effectively travel and trade in conducive environments free form any dangers and hazards.

As CSO’s we are aware of the numerous trips the Malawi High Commission and Consular General’s offices make to Beitbridge to facilitate or simply monitor how Malawians are being treated at Beitbridge, we therefore tend to wonder what they look for if matters of safety and security of the travelers could not be checked against future incidents like the one in point.

Over and above this, as CSO’s we have made it known and clear that we are against the decision by Malawi government to advise South African Government to bar any Malawian who travels without having ZAR3,000 as this exposes the Malawians to attacks and abductions since the perpetrators are convinced that any Malawian traveling has cash on him, leading to attacks on Malawians. We once more demand an immediate reversal of this agreement and allow that Malawians travel without monetary obligations or conditions for their entry into South Africa just as any other citizen from SADC.

To the Chathyoka and Sinsamala families, we in the civil society mourn with you and wish the soul of Flora a peaceful rest. She has died fending for her family and relatives besides contributing to the growth of her nation. We can mourn, but we need to take solace in our lord that everything happens for a reason, to us, Flora has died a fighter and has created a conducive space for all Malawians travelling to South Africa in that her death will force the authorities to wake up from their slumber and ensure that such deaths shall never occur.

We call on the almighty God to be with you in these trying times and ask for his comfort to the

family and relatives she has left behind, we moan with you!

Conclusion

To the government of Malawi and South Africa, we will fail our duties if we do not submit our considered views on how the same can be prevented from happening in future. It is in this respect that we call on either state to undertake the following measures as a matter of urgency to preserve and protect lives of immigrants at all entry points;

1. The states should commission an investigation to understand the circumstances that resulted in the death of Flora and publish the results for both states and its citizens to undertake control or preventive measures including address the security lapses that may be identified as a means of preventing more deaths.

2. The South African Government must ensure that the murderer of Flora is arrested and must face justice.

3. Ensure that travelling passengers and arrival or departure buses are cleared inside a secure and restricted (for travelers Only) yards which will include searching or declaration of goods to prevent their contacts with locals or thugs

4. Security personnel and lights be beefed up to provide more protection against the massive busses or travelers who normally arrive at once in multitudes thereby overwhelming the security personnel

5. Both states should enter into bilateral agreements into agreeing on which buses should be accredited or allowed to travel between the two countries. In other ways there has to be a public vetting process to ensure that only legitimate, traceable and well insured and secured buses are allowed to ferry passengers in between the two countries

6. To fight cases of trafficking, we call upon the two states to introduce website portals where they will be posting details of all buses and travelers who have entered or exited their border posts for everyone and those interested to monitor relative movements as we are convinced we have more people who were abducted or trafficked whose relatives believe are in RSA but because of lack of an accountable system they don’t know if indeed they crossed the borders or not.

7. The states should repeal the requirement for travelers to hold ZAR3,000 in their possession and allow travelers to hold any authorized legal tenders especially with CSO transactions; people can carry money in their Visa cards e.t.c without having to necessarily show hard cash- this also promotes corruption and bribery and attract thugs.

We call on the two governments to address us on the above submissions as we remain committed to advocate for the rights of all persons in the region to economic empowerment and free movement.

Signed by;

Robert James Mkwezalamba (Chairperson – HRCC Chairperson)

Bright Kampaundi ( FND Chairperson)

Emily Banda (National Coordinator – PROWNET)

Michael Kalima ( Programme Manager – CAYO)