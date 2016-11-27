The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in the Republic of Zambia presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to the Diplomatic and Consular Missions, and International Organizations accredited to Zambia and has the honour to inform with sadness and deep sorrow that:

Following the passing away of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, the Commander in Chief and Former President of the Councils of State and of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba, Fidel Castro Ruz on 25 November 2016, the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba has declared nine days of national mourning, to be observed from 06:00 on November 26, through 12:00 December 4, 2016.

The Embassy would like to advise that a Book of Condolences will be opened at the Cuban Embassy at 5574 Magoye Road, Kalundu, from Monday, 28th November until Sunday, 4th December 2016, daily from 09:00 to 12:00 hours and from 14:00 to 18:00 hours.

The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Diplomatic and Consular Missions, and International Organization accredited to Zambia the assurances of its highest consideration.