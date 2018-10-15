Elijah Phompho, MEC Stringer

Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other stake holders implementing the 50:50 campaign projects aimed at ensuring that women get more seats in the upcoming elections in Chikwawa and Nsanje have sighted cultural values as one of the factors that have been preventing women to take up leadership positions in the district.

Executive Director for Youth Coalition for the Consolidation of Democracy (YCD), Francis Folly whose organisation is implementing 50:50 campaign in the District of Nsanje said in an interview that the two lower shire districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa shares patrilineal cultural norms which encourage women to be subordinate to men and that they should not aspire leadership positions.

Folly said,” In Chikwawa and Nsanje districts women have been considered as being inferior to men and have not been allowed to be on top of men and as a result only few women have risen to become MPs in these two districts since the dawn of multiparty Democracy.

Folly added that his organization with funding from Royal Nowaigian Embassy through 50:50 management Agency is sensitising local chiefs and religious leaders to civic educate their subjects that women can equally make good leaders.

Folly also said that they are encouraging local leaders to discourage male candidates using violent language against women inorder to decampaign them

On his part Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa could not be drawn to comment on how cultural believes are preventing women in the district to aspire leadership positions.The Paramount Chief however said a number of female aspirants have shown interest to contest in the forth coming elections.

Currently there is no single female member of Parliament and ward councillor in Chikwawa District which has 6 constituencies and 12 wards.