It was a night full of marvel and memory at Squirrels Park in Mzuzu. The US-based gospel rapper, DA TRUTH came to Malawi, for the first time perhaps, to not only entertain fun seeker but to win their souls as well, for salvation. The show that is to be held in all the three cities of Malawi; Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu was first staged in Mzuzu where gospel fun-deprived revellers had a stint of the rapper.

It was exactly at 20:30 that David Kalirani of Kuwunika Music, who was one of the supporting artistes, stormed from back stage. Dressed in gray robe and a white and black-patched scarf around his neck, he called upon the audience; amidst jeers and taunts, to spare some minutes for a prayer. This was aimed at opening the show with a spiritual tempo. He then settled on what he is made up of and that was nothing but spreading the word of God through music.

On the plate were songs like: Yesu akubwera, Mwayiona Nkhondo, Osaopa, Ulendo among others. After his mesmerising performance, he waved goodbye to the audience; paving way for another gospel music heavyweight; Faith Mussa.

With his usual humble appearance, Faith, a self-styled drummer, also took to the stage and did what he knows best. He entertained his enthusiasts with songs like: Desperate, Kunjoya mwa Yesu and Mdidi among others.

After the local turn, it was time for the guest artistes to mesmerise. Lilly Million from South Africa wowed the audience with her guitar-plucking pranks for some minutes before the long-awaited American rapper, Da Truth took to the stage.

The spreader of the Word of God amazed the audience in his self-made style. At precisely 22:40, the carrier of the gospel warmed the stage with a bang. Da Truth, real name Emmanuel Lee Lambert, showed energy and unmistakable excitement throughout his performance.

Don in a white hood; inscribed on the front, why so serious?,a pair of jean trousers and a brownish Timberland pair of boots, Da Truth said he has come to Malawi to spread the good gospel.

“I am not here for music only but I’m also here to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Christ never came for the poor only, He never came for the rich only, He never came for black man only, and He never came for the white man only; Jesus Christ came for everyone. “God had to humble Himself and became one of us and He suffered the pain, the struggle and the torture but He conquered it all. So, let’s all follow Jesus Christ for there are so many paths to God”, said Da Truth.

The rapper who is an originally born American performed: I declare war; I’m Alive, Lights, Forgiveness, and Heaven, just to mention a few.

The show had a narrow audience but it was vibrant and powerful suffice to say that the gospel was broadly spread and its impact will go a long way.

The show which was organised by Kuwunika Music in conjunction with Word Alive Church in Malawi started in Mzuzu and is taken to Lilongwe and Blantyre on 13 and 14 of May, 2017, in turn.

Da Truth from the US and Lilly Million from South Africa are the guest artistes who are supported by David Kalirani and Faith Mussa.