Dame Kelly Holmes seeking teammates to run, cycle & kayak across Malawi

Double Olympic Champion, British record holder and charity founder Dame Kelly Holmes, along with 20 teammates, will run, cycle and kayak across Malawi in support of improving nutrition.

Food security remains a serious issue for Malawi – the 2017 Global Hunger Index states that over a quarter of the country’s population are undernourished.

Kelly is excited to be working with the education and philanthropic travel company Orbis Expeditions to help them launch Sport with a Purpose. The cause for 2018’s expedition is Street Chef, an initiative that aims to get more nutritious street food out to Malawians, using locally sourced food, cooked in an environmentally friendly way.

Orbis Expeditions founder Kate Webb says,

“We are excited to be working with Dame Kelly Holmes this year to promote our Sport With A Purpose Expeditions to Malawi, designed to offer incredible challenges while raising awareness for key initiatives in Malawi – this year we’re focusing on the link between nutrition and economic empowerment. We aim for The Orbis Challenge to run annually and, in true Orbis style, be a chance for people to come and appreciate the beauty of Malawi but give part of their expedition time to skills exchange and the support of local development initiatives.”

Dame Kelly Holmes is now searching for 20 teammates to join her for the 7-day expedition. The team will visit Malawian community initiatives in between a 25km run up Mount Mulanje, a 30 or 55km cycle across Zomba Plateau, and a 20km kayak on the stunningly beautiful Lake Malawi.

Applicants should have a high level of fitness, matched by passion, determination, and a sense of adventure! For more information about the expedition, or to book a place, click here or email info@orbis-expeditions.com.