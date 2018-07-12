Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man has declared that he is willing to take a new wife.

He stated this in an interview with David Piling in Financial Times’s Lunch with FT.

Dangote also spoke about his busy schedule and religious side, while restating his interest in Arsenal Football.

The founder of Dangote Group, who is twice divorced and has three daughters, told FT: “I’m not getting younger. Sixty years is no joke. But it doesn’t make sense to go out and get somebody if you don’t have the time.

“Right now, things are really, really very busy, because we have the refinery, we have the petrochemicals, we have the fertiliser, we have the gas pipeline.”

Dangote told Pilling that he tries to fast at least once a week, adding that, “it helps to clean your system”.

Dangote said his busy schedule sees him take over 100 calls per day.

About his mails, he said: “You try to be polite and reply but they come back to you with a longer email, not minding that here is a very, very busy person”.

“Look Aliko, the world is not going to fall apart if you don’t answer your phone,” Dangote says of his advise from Tony Blair, ex-UK Prime Minister.

He expressed confidence that once his $12 billion refinery is done, “for the first time in history, Nigeria will be the largest exporter of petroleum products in Africa”.

On those against his dream, the Kano-born mogul said, “you can’t just come and remove food from their table and think they’re just going to watch you doing it”.

“They will try all sorts of tricks. This is a very, very tough society. Only the toughest of the tough survive here”.

Of Arsenal, Dangote declared, “I love Arsenal and I will definitely go for it,” he told FT, adding that the club should be worth about $2bn.”

The businessman further hinted that he would rebuild the team if he took over.

“When I buy it, I have to bring it up to the expectations of our supporters. Once I have finished with that headache (refinery project) I will take on football,” he added.