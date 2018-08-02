MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-The Minster of Information and Telecommunication Technology, Nicholas Dausi, has said legislators in the country must learn to listen to the voice of their own constituents so that development is steered forward.

Dausi was speaking in Mulanje South West in Mulanje–after Chonde–where he inaugurated a state-of-the-art telecentre.

He said while most Members of Parliament (MPs) are ridiculed for not achieving results some in the country were passionate about delivering to the people they represent.

He was referring to Mulanje South West MP, George Chaponda, who donated his own land on which the telecentre has been built.

“People like Dr. Chaponda are rare. They are development conscious. They are MPs who think about the people they represent,” said Dausi.

According to Dausi, it was government’s commitment that issues to do with ICT should be addressed across the country.

“No country can move forward without ICT. That is why the Professor Peter Mutharika government is trying to make sure that there is internet access across the country,” he said.

And, Chaponda, who looked pensive and composed throughout the inauguration ceremony said it was his wish as MP to have meaningful development in the constituency.

“That is why I donated my own land so that this telecentre could be built. I know it will help a lot of our youths and people to benefit from the digital era,” said Chaponda.

According to Chaponda, there is more that is going to come into Mulanje South West Constituency.

“What I can urge people is to go and register and vote so that they can continue receiving development projects from the Democratic Progressive Party,” he said.

The former agriculture minister also urged people to desist from violent campaign saying it was not easily won.