By Paul Dickson

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Shadow lawmaker for Kasungu South East constituency Simion Phiri says voters need to open their eyes and vote for leaders who can develop the area.

Phiri observed that it is pity that 25 years down the line of democracy the area remains poorly developed.

Phiri who is also deputy treasure general for democratic progressive party (DPP) made remarks on Saturday at Chambwe Trading centre in the constituency during debate organised by NICE.

“This coming election is very important because it gives us the people of Kasungu South East a chance to make up for the mistakes we have been doing in the past,we have been voting and voting but nothing has changed,our roads and bridges are bad,people have no water and development is stagnant” he said

He promised people that apart from development that he have already started once voted into the power.

Phiri says will continue doing developments and make sure that every fund meant for development does its intended purpose.

So far five candidates in the constituency are expected to battle it out,with Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as only female candidate.