LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ugly scenes continue to rage on for the ongoing Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) convention at Don Bosco Institute Centre in the capital Lilongwe where it has reached a deadlock.

Despite the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting inside the convention room over rigging claims as reported earlier, the situation remains pathetic.

Delegates have been left unattended sleeping on the floor at the venue waiting the party’s official communication on what next to go for the Indaba.

The Chinana camp was accusing Mwenefumbo of using illegitimate members entitled to vote.

Consequently, the party’s Secretary General Richie Bag missed before the process of voting which was later found suspecting to have carried documents of fake names for Mwenefumbo.

While other reports say the Malawi police apprehended a delegate to the convention who was found with pre marked ballot papers in favours of Chihana.

