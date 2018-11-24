By Grace Dzuwa

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) took a four -day-old baby to an Ebola centre for treatment.

According to BBC, the WHO says that unusually high number of babies have become infected with the Ebola virus in the east of Democratic republic of Congo in recent days.

In its latest updates ,the WHO says out of 36 new cases over the week, seven were new born babies and in facts younger than two Years old.

The United Nations health agency also said that it was concerned that informal health centres were contributing to the spread as proper disease controls were not in place and in some clinics syranges were being used more than once.

Two hundred and nineteen people are thought to have died in what is DR Congo’s worst ever outbreak.

It is thought that mothers can pass on virus through their breast milk.