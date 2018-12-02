MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday named his second-in-command Mohammed Sidik Mia as the party’s running mate for next year’s genera elections.

Chakwera told the Mtakataka-turn off ground in Mangochi political rally that the two have the ability to wrestle power from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The MCP President who is also leader of opposition in Malawi Parliament told the televised rally on Times that Mia will be his running mate.

“I will pair with Sidik Mia,” said Chakwera in post-rally interview with Times TV presenter Brian Banda which was live.

Chakwera becomes the first presidential contender to announce his running mate.

Added Chakwera: “When I am president, I will lead those that are Christians and those that are not because God loves everyone. There is nothing wrong with Sidik Mia, a Muslim, working together with me, a Christian.”

He however accused the DPP that has destroyed the hopes of Malawians so much in the last four years through its failure to build on its past campaign promises and crucially, through its corruption and cronyism.

“Malawians have suffered enough. If you want to terrorize or kill anyone, kill me, because Malawians have suffered enough,” said Chakwera.

Mia therefore expressed gratitude for the endorsement saying he is humbled to be picked as running mate.