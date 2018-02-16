The Death of Sam Mpasu has hit the Malawi Seattle Association close to home as one of their own happens to be the Daughter of the Malawi Famous politician.

According to an email message made available to the Maravi Post, Jayson Nyasulu Chair Person of Malawi Seattle Association (MSA) he writes

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the news that our MSA vice Publicist, Event and Fundraising Coordinator Silaba Mpasu lost her father Sam Mpasu (MHSRIP) in Blantyre, Malawi. Sam Mpasu was a Malawian Politician, author, and former diplomat.

He served as Minister of Commerce, Secretary General of UDF, and Speaker of the Malawi National Assembly. Please keep Silaba and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this sorrow and tragic time

With sympathy.

Malawi Seattle Association (MSA)”

We at the Maravi Post share the same sentiments for a man who dedicated his life to serving his fellow countrymen.