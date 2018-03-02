LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians looking for state of the art home and office furniture will no longer have to travel abroad looking for higher quality furniture at reasonable prices, thanks to the newly opened Deborah Furniture in Lilongwe.

Having being opened on January 2, 2018, Deborah Furniture has already proved to be a force to reckon with.

The shop boasts high quality home and office furniture including executive office desks, king and queen size beds complete set with bed, wardrobe and dressing mirror, kids desk tables, entertainment units, king sofa sets, filing cabinets and file drawers among others.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post, Deborah Furniture marketing manager Lawrence Chipeta said serving Malawians is the shop’s core objective.

“Our products are not that expensive. We have noticed the challenges which Malawians have been facing therefore, we are here to address such challenges.

“We are also in good books with government and soon we will engage it in our corporate social responsibility activities,” Chipeta explained.

Chipeta therefore disclosed that the company will soon be expanding to other districts.

He however bemoaned minimum profits as one of the challenges, saying the shop orders high quality products which they sell at lower prices.

“We are currently located in Lilongwe at City Mall next to KFC. Since we have just opened and business has been good. We plan to open new shops in Blantyre and Mzuzu,” the marketing manager disclosed.