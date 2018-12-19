By Victoria Milanzi

The first grade magistrate court sitting at Dedza has slapped a 21 year-old woman to serve 24 months jail term for concealing birth of the child.

According to Dedza police deputy spokesperson Manda the convict has been identified the Dorothy Yeletsani.

Presenting facts before court, the state prosecutor, Inspector John Chigundu told the court that, Yeletsani on December 9 this year endeavored to conceal the birth of a child at Chitheka village in the district of Dedza which she had been delivered of by secretly disposing the dead body of the child.

Chigundu told the court that the matter was revealed after the mother of Yeletsani got suspicious upon seeing her unusual behaviour of sleeping at odd hours.

Chigundu further told the court that, Yeletsani was later found with heavily blood stained top and after a lengthy confrontation she revealed that she had an abortion.

Chigundu tendered a medical report that was offered to Yeletsani which confirmed that Yeletsani was delivered of the baby.

First Grade Magistrate, Symon Mwambo condemned Yeletsani’s behaviour and lamented that illegal abortion is a crime that attracts stiff sentences.

Mwambo bemoned the increase in such cases and concurred with the state who requested the court to give Yeletsani a custodial sentence to deter other would be offenders. Mwambo then slapped Yeletsani with 24 months imprisonment with hard Labour.

Yeletsani hails from Chitheka village in the area of traditional authority Kachere in Dedza district.