Dedza Court sentences man with two years for impregnating his granddaughter

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-The Dedza Magistrate Court this week sentenced a 68-year old man to two years imprisonment with hard labor for impregnating his biological granddaughter.

The convict has been identified as Masauko Chiponda, who the Court heard, committed the crime last August, an act that caused pregnancy of his granddaughter, a 17-year old standard six pupil.

According to State Assistant Prosecutor Patrick Chambuluka, the Court also heard that the victim was staying with her parents before her grandparents requested that she should stay with them to assist in domestic chores.

Prosecutor Chambuluka said when the victim’s grandmother left for Lilongwe in August 2015, the convict started sleeping with his granddaughter until she got pregnant.

Upon return from the city, the grandmother discovered the girl was expecting, and she immediately took her to the hospital where it was found that the girl was four months pregnant.

“The grandfather was arrested and formally charged on incest. He eventually pleaded guilty while asking for leniency during mitigation considering his old age.

“But Magistrate Symon Mwambo convicted Chiponda to a two-year custodial sentence despite his age, saying that the judgment aimed at deterring other would-be offenders. The Chiponda was supposed to protect the child but instead turned her into his sexual prey,” Chambuluka said.

The convict Chiponda hails from Chibwezo village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kachere in Dedza district.