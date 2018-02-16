A 60 year-old man is in agony after a jealous man chopped off his left arm using a panga knife when he suspected him of having a love affair with his wife, Dedza Police have confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency, Dedza Police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector, Edward Kabango said the incident occurred on Wednesday, the 14th February around 7:00 o’clock in the evening as the victim, Limson Duma, passed near Luka Kumbani’s house-the suspect on his way to the grocery.

“The suspect thought Duma wanted to meet his wife on the belief that he (the owner) was not at home at that particular time,” Kabango said.

The Police publicist said acting on rumours that Duma was in a love relationship with his wife, Kumbani was angry and decided to deal with the victim on this fateful night.

“The suspect took a panga knife and an empty bottle. He then followed the victim to the grocery. Quarrel erupted between the two and the suspect assaulted the victim with the bottle.

“The victim managed to escape from the grocery heading to his home, but as if that was not enough, the suspect followed him and chopped the victim’s left hand with the panga knife before running away leaving the victim in dead pain,” Kabango retorted.

Meanwhile, police are looking for the suspect who is on the run to answer an offence of causing grievous harm.

Kumbani comes from Njuchi Village in Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.