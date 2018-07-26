The Malawi police in Dedza district have arrested a pastor of Hope community church for duping a church member money amounting to MK1.4 million on pretense that he will take her to the church’s headquarters in America.

According to Dedza police publicist Edward Kabango, the pastor Abraham Abusesiya told Mrs Loveness Paulo who is a teacher at Dzenza community day secondary school that he received a communication from the church headquarters in USA that he should send people who speak English for a vacation in the States.

“The pastor lied to a woman that he will go to America for vacation where she will learn some other things concerning the church, Mrs Paulo agreed and welcomed the development, immediately she was told to give the pastor money for passport and to prepare for a visa”, said Kabango.

It has been established that the pastor started a deal in 2015 where he demanded money from a woman which is now totaling to MK1.4million.

Kabango added that the woman became suspicious and reported the matter to police and the pastor will appear in court soon to answer the charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

Pastor Abraham 31comes from Makwinja village, Traditional Authority ((T.A) Kaphuka while the woman Loveness Paulo 49, hails from Kamala village, TA Kachere both in Dedza district.